Texas Roadhouse in Port Arthur hosted annual Tip A Cop fundraiser to help raise money for Special Olympics Texas

Nederland and Port Arthur Police officers helped to serve guests and collect donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Customers at Texas Roadhouse in Port Arthur got to eat a good meal and support a great cause on Thursday night.

The restaurant hosted the annual Tip A Cop fundraiser in partnership with area law enforcement to raise money for Special Olympics Texas. Officers from the Nederland and Port Arthur Police Departments helped to serve guests and collect donations.

According their website, Special Olympics Texas aims to provide, "year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities."

The state-wide fundraiser took place at dozens of Texas Roadhouse locations.

The Texas Roadhouse in Port Arthur is just one of 16 location in Southeast Texas that hosted the event on Thursday.

More on: How to donate to Special Olympics Texas

Tip A Cop takes place once a year at restaurant locations throughout the state. In 2021, the event raised almost $250,000.

Aaron Keith is the regional director for Special Olympics Texas. He said organizers set their sights higher in 2022, aiming to raise $300,000.

"It's through communities and through support like this that allow us to put these competitions and programs on for these guys and girls at no cost," Keith said.

Keith said the money goes entirely to sports and health programs for Special Olympics athletes and helps to put on the competitions. He and other organizer feel grateful for the opportunity to partner with law enforcement and get their athletes out in to the community.

Those who want to can still donate or get involved with future Special Olympics Texas events through their website.