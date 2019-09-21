WINNIE, Texas —

The Texas Rice Festival is canceled this year after Southeast Texas recovers from Imelda. Festival Organizers confirmed to 12 News Now that the damage sustained by flooding is forcing their hand.

The festival planned to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey didn’t stop the show. The festival continued alongside clean up.

The annual festival that takes places at the Winnie-Stowell Park in Winnie is always the first weekend in October each year. The goal is celebrating the rice harvest and is one of the biggest fundraisers for the community. Organizers have not given directions for people who have already purchased tickets to this year’s festival.

The pavilion was rebuilt after it collapsed and we're not sure how it fared during Imelda.

"The Texas Rice Festival board and Chambers County officials met this morning. Due to the community devastation, they made the decision to cancel the 2019 festival. Specific information will be released soon.,” a post to the festival’s Facebook page read.

They encouraged the community to check their Facebook page for updates.

The festival’s Horse Show, Livestock Show, and BBQ Cook-off may be rescheduled for a future date.

Info. On Ride Cards

“2019 Ride Cards (not gate tickets) that are presented at Market Basket next year during sale dates will be exchanged for a 2020 Ride Card.”

Info. For Vendors

"TRF Vendor Booth Operators - The TRF will roll booth rentals over to 2020. No refunds will be made. Please contact the TRF office in a couple of weeks to get details.”

