Southeast Texas restaurant owners navigating operations before state orders become effective

Valvano says while capacity may soon be full and masks optional, they'll closely monitor the local cases. "We're gonna keep an eye on case counts and make sure we're doing what's the responsible thing to do as operators," Valvano said. Madison's regional manager says easing COVID-19 restrictions offers relief to those in the service industry who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

"It's been a struggle. I think there's not a person in the service industry or the restaurant and the hospitality business that wouldn't tell you this year has been easy," Valvano said.



Meanwhile, Dallon James who owns Crown Pizza and Willy Burger in Beaumont says he will require his staff to continue wearing masks but not his customers.



"We are pleased with the governor is opening up business to 100 percent. My personal preference would've been that we continue to require masks until we get a little bit more of our population vaccinated," James said.



Both owners say they're thankful to have survived the pandemic, and now, they're working to rebuild as things slowly get back to normal.



"We've got a really resilient staff at all of our locations,” Valvano said. “We've got a great customer base, great community support and you know, we've been very fortunate."



Both James and Valvano say they're fortunate and haven't had to layoff anyone since the pandemic started. But it's been a struggle, so they are hopeful they can open responsibly to keep their business alive and customers safe.