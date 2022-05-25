Texas Republican Rep. James White says a 'multiplicity of strategies' is needed following Uvalde mass shooting

The House member said Texans deserve to have constitutional rights but safety is important.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The interruption of the governor's press conference addressing the mass shooting in Uvalde ended with a Democratic gubernatorial candidate being escorted out by security.

It was a clash between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Wednesday. Abbott is calling for more of a focus on mental health while O’Rourke is fighting for stricter gun laws.

Many are begging lawmakers to do something. How can we make sure this doesn't happen again is a question that's at the top of many minds.



Texas State Representative James White, R-Hillister, said Texans deserve to have constitutional rights but safety is important.

The massacre in Uvalde is one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school.



Many have pointed fingers at officials asking for change and hoping they will not have to extend another set of thoughts and prayers.

“And I don't even want to say the person's name because I don't want to give that person any more notoriety than that person deserves, but to some person ended was such a horrific disruption is just unimaginable,” White said



White is heartbroken that parents are left with empty beds.



“So, I think we need a multiplicity of strategies, not just one as it relates to gun control,” White said.



On the other side of the aisle, Democrats are aggressively pushing for action.



O’Rourke interrupted Abbott’s news conference Wednesday.



“He says this was unpredictable, this was totally predictable,” O’Rourke said. “And I predict that this will continue to happen when you continue to have a governor who will not stand up for the people of Texas.”



White said we must acknowledge what America’s mass shootings have in common.



“We need to look at this issue of so many young people, particularly young men, or older teenagers, for whatever reason,” White said. “That they have so much frustration. They have so much built-up hate that they not only have to go and purchase these weapons or security or get these weapons, but they have to go and prey on vulnerable populations.”



As more emerges about the Uvalde shooter, White vows to address concerns and take action where needed.



“We will continue to evaluate the information and the data that our law enforcement partners provide us and as the legislature looks at it and where there need to be improvements. We will improve where we need to partner with our local school districts,” White said.

House Speaker Dade Phelan from Beaumont sat next to Abbott during Wednesday's news conference.



12News reached out to his office for comment, but we did not receive a response.