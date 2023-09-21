District 22 Rep. Christian Manuel is seeking reelection in 2024

Last year, Christian Manuel took over the office for Rep. Joseph Deshotel, who held the seat for more than 20 years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Christian Manuel, State Representative for District 22, is seeking reelection in 2024.

The incumbent announced his reelection campaign on his social media platforms on September 21, 2023.

He will be facing Democratic challenger Al “Jamie” Price Jr. in the March 2024 Primary election.

Election Day in the General election is November 5, 2024.

District 22 includes the majority of Jefferson County, including parts of Beaumont, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Nederland, Groves and Fannett.

Representative Manuel has nearly two decades of experience in Texas state politics.

He started working for former State Representative Joseph Deshotel when he was eighteen as a case worker. He then worked as District Director and progressed to chief of staff, a position he held for a decade, according to The Texas House of Representatives website.

Last year, Manuel defeated his Republican opponent Jacorion Randle and took over the office from Rep. Deshotel, who held the seat for more than 20 years.

