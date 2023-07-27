Male suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Groves

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Joseph Guillory II says the suspect was transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas where he later died.

GROVES, Texas — A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in Groves.

The incident happened at a home on 25th St. and Maine Ave.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. tells 12News no officers were injured, but the one and only suspect was shot.

Reynolds Jr. says the suspect had a gun and that officers were threatened.

The suspect was transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas by Acadian Ambulance where he later died.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Joseph Guillory II tells 12News he is ordering an autopsy.

Sgt. Shana Clark with the Texas Department of Transportation tells 12News the Texas Rangers were called assist with the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

