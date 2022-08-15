Texas Railroad Commissioner Democratic candidate Luke Warford kicks off 'Great Texas Train Tour' in Beaumont

Warford says Beaumont plays a massive role in the oil and gas industry from an economic development and commerce perspective.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner held a press conference at the Beaumont train station on Monday.

Luke Warford (D) made a stop in Beaumont during the first full day of his Great Texas Train Tour.

At the press conference, Warford highlighted how the Texas Railroad Commission affects Beaumont residents.

The Texas Railroad Commission is the statewide office that regulates the oil and gas industry.

Jefferson County Chairwoman Ava Graves was also present at the event Monday.

"We want Southeast Texans to know you have an advocate. You have someone that's going to make sure you don't go through another freeze, someone that's going to be working for the benefits of the consumer," Graves said.

Warford said the goal of this tour is to draw attention to the fact that the railroad commission has a huge impact on the lives of Texans, from utility bills to the ability to keep the lights on, and the future of Texas economically and environmentally.

While in Southeast Texas, Warford visited Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum and the Port of Beaumont and Port Arthur

"It's exciting to see just how much oil and gas and energy flows through this region," Warford said.

Warford touched on the three main priorities for his campaign including fixing the grid, reducing emissions and lowering energy bills, something he says current commissioner Wayne Christian (R) has failed to do.

"So as railroad commissioner, I will take steps to weatherize our natural gas infrastructure, and make sure that a grid failure like last February doesn't happen again," he said.

He says that Texans, despite being the energy capital of the world, are paying more for energy right now than neighboring states like Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Texas is the largest greenhouse emitter in the United Sates, and Warford says this is largely because the railroad commission "simply cannot be bothered" to enforce the existing rules on flaring, venting and methane leaks.

"I'm going to get in that office and make some changes and help get Texas energy back on track," he said.

Warford says Beaumont plays a massive role in the oil and gas industry from an economic development and commerce perspective.

"There is not a better place anywhere in the state, I think, to start this tour, telling the story of Texas oil and gas, Texas energy and how the railroad commission affects people, than here in Beaumont," he said.

Warford will be up against Incumbent Christian, Hunter Crow and Jaime Díez in the general election for Texas Railroad Commission on November 8, 2022.