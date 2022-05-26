Texas psychologist highlights trend among gunman behind mass shootings

"In most cases these are men, young men, white men, who often act out of a sense of entitlement."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas psychologist, who has studied mass shootings stretching all the way back to Columbine, is explaining the trends surrounding the shooters.

Dr. Kristin Anderson says we can keep talking about how mental illness and video games play a role in these mass shootings, but she places a lot of the blame on guns.

"In most cases, these are men, young men, white men who often act out of a sense of entitlement," Anderson said.



Anderson, a social psychologist, and professor at the University of Houston Downtown has noticed a trend among these mass shooters.



"These are young men who feel disrespected, dishonored..." Anderson said.



Anderson said a majority of these shooters have either been bullied or dealt with domestic issues that led them to act on their frustrations. That combined with easy access to guns, leads to mass shootings, she said.



"Men all over the world can feel this way but it's only when they have easy access to weapons as they do in the United States, where we have the lethality of these kinds of crimes," Anderson said.



According to Anderson, there are almost always signs leading up to mass shootings.



"Often you will see domestic violence, you will see trouble at school, and then just reporting on social media you will see evidence," Anderson said.



Anderson also said she's against arming teachers with guns.

For one, she said it's disrespectful to law enforcement.



"To say we're just gonna have teachers carry guns and give them a few hours of training,” Anderson said. “Law enforcement officers go through hours and hours and hours of training to be able to carry a weapon and to act as though we can just have a coach or a principal carry a gun is just fundamentally insulting to law enforcement."



She also has concerns about guns creating more opportunities for violence in schools.



"When you have a gun in a classroom, a classroom dispute between two students or between a teacher and a student can become deadly," Anderson said.

Authorities in Uvalde haven't offered a clear motive for Tuesday’s shooting.



There have been reports that the gunman got into a fight with his grandma over a phone bill.

Watch an extended interview with Dr. Kristin Anderson here.