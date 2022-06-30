Prison employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot at Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville

The TDCJ is working with officials to investigate the employee's death.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice are investigating after an employee was fatally shot this week at a prison near Woodville.

An employee of the Gib Lewis Unit just, east of Woodville, died Monday, June 27, 2022, from a self-inflicted gunshot according to a statement from a TDCJ spokesperson.

The TDCJ is working with officials to investigate the employee's death according to the spokesperson's statement via email.

The statement did not say if the employee was a correctional officer or where at the facility the shooting happened.

The Gib Lewis Unit which was opened in 1990, is one mile east of Woodville off Hwy 190 on FM 3497 in Tyler County.

The unit sits on about 360 acres and houses up to 2, 232 inmates and employs a staff of 570 according to the TDCJ website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.