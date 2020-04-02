BEAUMONT, Texas — With exactly a month until Texas votes during super Tuesday, some Southeast Texas college students say they're excited.

Texas is one of the 14 states that will cast its vote on March 3.

Lamar University student Maddalynn Bonin said she wants to make sure she's informed before casting a vote.

"I like to do my research on my candidates before I go out and vote. Both sides are going at each other. I think it's important that we have our checks and balances," Bonin said.

Lamar University senior Michael Mitchell believes this is one of the most important elections in recent history.

"Hopefully we put a president in there that's actually going to do well for this country and actually think about the people instead of business tactics," Mitchell said.

Texas has 228 Democratic delegates up for grabs. As one of the first states set to vote, March 3 will play a pivotal role in picking the party's nominee to challenge President Trump in November.

Jefferson County Democratic Chair Ava Graves believes the presidential election will come down to which candidate can unite the country.

"I think people are ready for a change. I think people are ready to get back to the act of kindness," Graves said. "We want to be able to hold have strong healthy relationships so when we're thinking of the political arena we're looking for candidates that are going to model justice and equality for all."

One of the more watched races during the primaries will be Texas Senate race. Incumbent senator Republican John Cornyn is seeking another term. It's a seat the GOP wants to hang onto.

Twelve democratic candidates are looking for the energy Beto O'Rourke brought when he challenged Ted Cruz two years ago.

Dajha: "There was time when we couldn't do these things so I do feel like now I feel like it's my time and I need to do it."

