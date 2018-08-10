AUSTIN — A tourist who came to town for the Austin City Limits Music Festival is still missing. Officials with Travis County said he was last seen leaving a rented home early Saturday morning.

"The pain that's in the family right now is not fully understood so we're just trying to get by," said his older brother, Matt White, who took an emergency trip to Austin to help with search efforts.

Friends and family say they are hopeful to find 25-year-old Christopher White of Minnesota as search efforts have been going on all day Sunday. Crews with the Austin-Travis County search-and-rescue team have several dogs out hoping to find sight of him.

"We feel like we have a lot of support right now, and rescuers are committed to finding him," said Christopher's girlfriend, Olivia Wilson.

The group of friends came to Austin for ACL Fest and told KVUE they rented a home near the Colorado River. They said their friend was then last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. leaving the home intoxicated. They last contacted him outside of the patio facing the river. When they realized he was missing around 9:30 a.m, they said they began calling local hospitals and dialed 911.

"He was a best friend, brother, boyfriend, and overall one of the happiest guys," said Beau Webb, who was among the group of friends in town visiting for ACL.

Friends reported that Christopher left behind almost everything, including his wallet and phone. They suspect he could be barefoot and wearing his blue swimming trunks. They described him as being 6 feet 4 inches tall with dark, brown hair.

"My brother and I grew up with land and fair play, so adventuring into the wild is nothing new to us," Matt said, hoping his younger brother is found safe.

Officials with the Travis County Sheriff's Office have been handling this case. They are not releasing further information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

