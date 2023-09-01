Southeast Texas leaders react to the new state laws taking effect Sep. 1

Starting Friday, Texas cities can no longer impose a mask or vaccine mandates and can't close down businesses, which is something Beaumont Mayor Roy West supports.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Big changes are coming to Texas beginning Friday.

On September 1, 2023, 774 news laws stemming from months of decision making in Austin will take effect.

When it comes to city government, some new laws would take authority away from the local leaders and give it back to state officials.

Other laws are meant to combat the fentanyl crisis, both at the border and in the court room.

Beaumont Mayor Roy West has concerns over the so-called "Death Star" law, which aims at removing city ordinances that overstep state law.

"I hate to see the state take away some of that local authority, but at this point, it's unclear whether that's going to be held constitutional or not," West said.

The mayor's concerns are on hold for now, after a Travis County judge deemed the law unconstitutional.

"I would prefer for cities to be able to pass ordinances, that are reflective of their community," West said.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County District Attorney Keith Giblin is getting a new tool to fight the fentanyl crisis.

"The fentanyl epidemic is off the top of the chart, overdose deaths are at record numbers," Giblin said.

On Thursday morning, Beaumont Police Department officers seized 26 grams of powdered fentanyl during a raid at an apartment on Pinchback Road.

"That increases penalties, and provides that if someone sells fentanyl, and that fentanyl kills someone, they can be prosecuted for a homicide, for murder," Giblin said. "This office intends to do that with the right cases, we intend to pursue that."

Other laws will look to increase school security. One will make Texas the largest state to ban transgender health care for minors and another, adds a new fee for owners of electric vehicles.

"Often times when laws are enacted, it's hard to understand the full scope and depth," West said.

Another big change for local government, is a ban on COVID-19 mandates.

Texas cities can no longer impose a mask or vaccine mandates and can't close down businesses, which is something Mayor West supports.