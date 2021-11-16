Police investigating after Southeast Texas man robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell AR-15

He said everything seemed legit at first, but things took an unsettling turn.



"As soon as I went and walked around the corner, the other dude came out with two pistols and put them to my head,” Dylan said. “He said turn around and leave now. The other dude grabbed the AR. My kids and wife were outside in the car, so I listened. Turned around and left."



Dylan is speaking out because he feels unease knowing his AR-15 is out there in someone else's possession.



"I don't like knowing that it's out there in the wrong hands because it's...that's my hunting rifle,” Dylan said. “I use that for deer, I use that for hog. Anything. It's meant to kill. Not meant to kill people, but some people use stuff the way they shouldn't."



12News reached out to Orange Police Department for comment on the aggravated robbery but did not hear back. We were able to confirm that a police report has been filed.



Dylan said he was hoping to exchange his AR-15 for $1,000 and a pistol, and he planned on using the money towards a new home.



"We got until the end of the month,” Dylan said. “We gotta move by the end of the month, so I sold it so I could go put this $400 deposit down on this place and just got screwed over."



Dylan said he was dependent on the sale for some cash, and it's left his family feeling shaken and wondering what's next.



"It put a big damper on everything," Dylan said.