Texas man charged with threatening doctor affiliated with National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center

BOSTON — A Texas man was arrested and charged today in connection with threatening a Boston doctor providing care to members of the transgender community, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts.
Federal officials said 38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner, of Comfort, was charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats. Linder was arrested on Dec. 2 and will have to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
According to federal documents, in August 2022, inaccurate information spread online regarding procedures at Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) for the transgender community. Linder allegedly called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center on Aug. 31 and left a threatening voicemail targeting one of the Center’s affiliated doctors.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in that voicemail, Lindner allegedly said: “You sick motherf*****s, you’re all gonna burn. There’s a group of people on their way to handle [victim]. You signed your own warrant, [victim]. Castrating our children. You’ve woken up enough people. And upset enough of us. And you signed your own ticket. Sleep well, you f******, c***.”
“Death threats instill fear and terror in their targeted audiences. The conduct alleged here is not protected free speech," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. "The words used here do not amount to someone simply expressing their discontent or engaging in a heated debate. Mr. Lindner’s alleged conduct – a death threat – is based on falsehoods and amounts to an act of workplace violence. The victim, a Doctor caring for gender nonconforming and transgendered patients, should be able to engage in this meaningful and necessary work without fear of physical harm or death. And although the Doctor is clearly a victim, Mr. Lindner’s threat is rooted in a hatred of the LGBTQIA+ community and the families, friends and people that love and support them. They are victims too. There used to be a respite and safe haven from harm or attack in our schools, churches, hospitals and courthouses. We used to extend that decency and respect to even our fiercest adversaries. Sadly, those days appear to be gone. The Department of Justice has pledged to protect the rights of the gender nonconforming and transgendered community, which includes the health care providers who render care and support. This office will vigorously investigate and prosecute individuals who engaged in hate crimes, including threats. Today’s charges show that we will scour the country to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people in Massachusetts. Hate has no place here.”
The charge of transmitting interstate threats provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In August 2022, U.S. Attorney Rollins announced the creation of the “End Hate Now” hotline - 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669) - for reporting hate-based incidents or potential criminal activity.
