Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick makes campaign tour stop in Beaumont Thursday

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick spent the afternoon in Beaumont convincing voters to keep him in office.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped in Beaumont Thursday to further his campaign ahead of the midterm elections.

He was rallying for votes during a press conference at Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum.

Beaumont is one of the 130 stops on his election tour and he spent the day convincing voters to keep him in office.

Lt. Governor Patrick discussed several key issues, such as including the need to improve school safety in Texas.

He wants to supply school districts across the state with $50 million to purchase ballistic shields for police officers, which is in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

One of the biggest hot button issues has been his response on a recent cease and desist letter he received from his Democratic opponent Mike Collier on his latest campaign television advertisement.

"Our ads are still on the air, no tv station is asked us to take them down because of what we said we stand by and he said it himself in his own words he said Joe Biden policies are my policies are exactly alike there's no day light between us those are his words not mine, " Lt. Governor Patrick said.

Lt. Governor Patrick says this election is more important than ever, with the 254 counties being split between the Republican and Democratic parties.

The lieutenant governor left Beaumont and he is heading to La Porte. His tour will end in Baytown.

Collier is in Austin Thursday, holding an in-person phone bank to reach voters.

Collier has spent a large part of his campaign focusing on the state power grid.

He has a long history working in oil and gas and has worked with petroleum companies, such as Exxon in Houston.

Collier challenged Patrick for the position of lieutenant governor back in 2018 and lost by five percent.







