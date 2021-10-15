Fort Worth resident claims $2M Mega Millions prize

The ticket was purchased at Albertson's, 7400 Oakmont Blvd. The person chose to remain anonymous.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One Fort Worth resident has $2 million more to their name after claiming a Mega Millions prize, the Texas Lottery announced Friday.

The ticket was purchased at Albertson's located at 7400 Oakmont Boulevard in Fort Worth. The person chose to remain anonymous.

Earlier this week, an Arlington resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million via the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball number, for the drawing on Sept. 3.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball.