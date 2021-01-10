Political analyst says newly proposed Texas congressional map is designed to neutralize votes

"In theory, the voters are supposed to pick their representatives. With redistricting or gerrymandering, the representatives pick their voters."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas lawmakers have released their first proposal for redistricting the state, and political analysists said the new map looks abnormal for Southeast Texas.

The state legislature is redrawing political maps based on 2020 census data and if the map is approved by the Texas House, Southeast Texas voters could see two big changes.

The current proposal has Jefferson County split into two districts. Most of Beaumont would be added to the more rural district 36, which includes all of Hardin, Liberty, Newton, Jasper, and Tyler counties.

Orange County would be added to district 14. Political analysts said the new proposal looks unusual for Southeast Texas.

“Usually, you don't split counties,” Tom Taschinger, political analyst, said. “Now in a big county like Harris County, you have to. It's so huge with millions and millions of people. You can't just have one district that encompasses the county line. In a smaller medium sized county like Jefferson, that usually doesn't happen.”

This new political map would lump a traditionally blue part of Beaumont in with a strongly conservative area, making it hard for a Democratic candidate to win out, Taschinger said.

“What you're seeing in Texas is the party that controls the power, the Republicans in this case, are going to draw those lines to favor them,” he said. “In theory, the voters are supposed to pick their representatives. With redistricting, or gerrymandering, the representatives pick their voters. Your vote is designed to be neutralized. Let's put it like that.”

The newly proposed map could face challenges, as Taschinger said the party that is out of power almost always challenges the redistricting in court.

“Republicans have usually managed to get what they want in redistricting, despite Democratic court challenges,” he said. “So, it'll be tough for Democrats in the next cycle.”

Until the map is approved, voters cannot go to the polls. But, Taschinger does not see that as a potential problem for Southeast Texas.

“Republicans will probably get this map approved in the courts, and these maps will probably be in effect for the primaries next spring,” he said.

This is only the first draft of the congressional map, so changes could be made before lawmakers approve it and send it to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.