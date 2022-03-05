Texas lawmakers, political experts react to leaked draft opinion suggesting Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court ruling is not finalized yet, but if Roe v. Wade is overturned, each state will have to decide what to do.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Supreme Court is potentially preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday the authenticity of a leaked document, which indicated the conservative majority is prepared to strike down the decades-old law.



Roberts calls the leak a betrayal, and he's called for an investigation.



Abortion rights advocates gathered in cities across the country Tuesday. In New York, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, And Knoxville, demonstrators showed disapproval of the possible ruling.

Texas already implemented Senate Bill 8, which restricts access to abortions in the state. Now, they could be banned altogether, not only here in Texas but in close to 25 other states across the country.

A Supreme Court document leak is extremely rare.



"I don’t know that it's happened before, presumably something like this has happened at some point in the course of history, but if it did, it was a long, long time ago," said Tom Taschinger, editorial page editor at the Beaumont Enterprise.



Taschinger said overturning a previously granted right is also rare.



"Something like this where a right, for lack of a better term, is reversed or ended, that is also unprecedented in American history," Taschinger said.



The Supreme Court ruling is not finalized yet, but if Roe v. Wade is overturned, each state will have to decide what to do.



It's a near 50/50 split. Thirteen states, including Texas, have passed trigger laws, which would implement an abortion ban if the high court rules to overturn Roe v. Wade.





"As goes Texas, so goes the United States, and that's just about on every issue," said state Representative James White, R-Hillister.



White is happy with the news.

Senate Bill 8 already in effect will only be strengthened, and White said the state is ready to hit the ground running.



"Tough but inspiring work ahead of us, not just in bills and campaign literature. We're going to really go to work, in protecting, cultivating, and uplifting life in the state," White said.



Abortion rights groups are worried about pregnant women traveling for abortions.

RELATED: Yes, 45% of Texas women who traveled out of state for abortion services went to Oklahoma

Ana Rodriguez is with the Lilith Fund, which helps women in Texas who are seeking abortions.



"Folks are having to travel hundreds of miles in many cases outside of their communities,” Rodriguez said. “They're having to stay pregnant for longer as they're trying to find out where they can even get an appointment."



Taschinger is already thinking about how this could impact midterm elections.



"Ironically, it could help Democrats in the fall, it's hard to project out that far, but there's going to be a lot of uproar over this, indeed," Taschinger said.

The Supreme Court will not be releasing an official ruling until June or July this year.



However, Taschinger said he believes it's a given the vote will go through.