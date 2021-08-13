Texas House sergeant-at-arms, law officials looking for absent Democrats

Gov. Greg Abbott and Speaker Dade Phelan have made multiple attempts to return legislators to the house with threats of arrest.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan signed arrest warrants for 52 Texas Democrats still missing from the state capitol.

It has been more than a month since Texas House Democrats broke quorum to block what they call a controversial voting bill, and the Texas House sergeant-at-arms and law enforcement have started looking for the absent lawmakers at their homes.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Phelan have made several attempts to return legislators to the house with threats of arrest.

The civil arrest warrants allow law enforcement to bring absent house members back to the capitol, and Texas Republicans back this decision fully.

“The constitution expressly says that you have to show up," State Rep. James White, R-Tx, said. "Showing up is part of fitness to serve."

White made it clear that the actions taken by Abbott and Phelan are constitutional, and that the house rules were passed by both sides on the second day of the session back in January.

“You know, I think it starts with us finding a way to get the appropriate number of people here necessary in order to do this,” White said. “And I believe the government should use all the tools, in concert with the speaker and lieutenant governor, to ensure that we can get these issues addressed.”

Texas Democrats feel that it is necessary for them to continue holding out in Washington D.C.

“If they wanted to sit down and talk about , ‘Okay in this bill we're willing to give 24 hour voting if you’re willing to give this,’ that’s how you work,” State Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-Tx, said. “But no, they want everything they want and nothing we want. Just give us a quorum or we're going to put you in jail.”

Deshotel expects the federal push for voting legislation to gain more steam in September when congress gets back in session, he said

The house needs two thirds of its members to meet quorum, and since Monday, 96 members have recorded themselves present, just four short of the two thirds needed.