BEAUMONT, Texas — The governor of Texas has requested a presidential disaster declaration for Southeast Texas following damage assessments from Tropical Storm Imelda.

The governor’s request includes Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, and Orange Counties according to a news release from Governor Greg Abbott’s office.

It is possible that other counties could be added as to the request as damage assessments are completed according to the release.

If the President grants Abbott’s request residents of the included counties would be eligible for…

Individual Assistance including the Individuals and Households Programs (IA)

Other Needs Assistance (ONA)

Crisis Counseling, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Disaster Legal Assistance

Disaster Case Management

Direct Federal Assistance

Statewide Hazard Mitigation

The governor also requested assistance via the U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Program for Physical and Economic Loss for all counties requesting Individual Assistance.

As damage requests are completed public assistance may be requested for impacted counties the release said.

“The recent severe weather in the Gulf Coast region has impacted thousands of Texans, leaving many without the resources they need to recover,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why the State of Texas is requesting federal assistance for the individuals affected by the horrific flooding. I ask the President to grant this request swiftly, so that the state, in collaboration with our federal partners, can help those recover as quickly as possible.”

Jefferson County has confirmed 903 uninsured homes had major damage across Southeast Texas following Tropical Storm Imelda according to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

That puts the area above the 800 home threshold used to trigger a federal disaster declaration.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed off on local disaster declarations which were also sent to the President.

Abbott previously declared a state of disaster in several counties, including Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange and San Jacinto.

Galveston, Hardin, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Jasper and San Jacinto Counties have completed the assessment to date, Texas Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Seth Christensen said. Jefferson County is still counting flooded homes as of Monday afternoon.

FEMA crews are completing about 60 homes per team, officials said. Congressman Randy Weber's office said Southeast Texas may need additional teams to keep assessing homes.

“We're pushing FEMA to try and get the job done quickly so that we can find out if we're going to make it so we'll know what type of assistance we can expect," Jefferson County Emergency Management coordinator Michael R. White told 12News last week.

