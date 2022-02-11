'We are not going to let them win period' : Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Beaumont

Gov. Abbott discussed issues he hopes to tackle like securing the border, cutting property taxes, protecting the energy sector and helping public schools.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted a meet and greet at Amelia Farm and Market in Beaumont Wednesday as he kicks off the final stretch of his gubernatorial campaign.

Gov. Abbott will face off Democratic challenger Beto O' Rourke in the 2022 midterm election on November 8, 2022.

His visit to Beaumont Wednesday is one of about 30 the governor has made across the state to rally supporters as election day nears.

Gov. Abbott says Texans' freedom and values are on the line this midterm election.

"The conservative policies that have elevated Texas to be the number one state versus this radical ideology that is being promoted by people like Beto o' Rourke or the other democrats that would destroy what we have done in this state and we are not going to let them win period," Gov. Abbott said.

Nearly 400 people turned out to the meet and greet to hear Gov. Abbott's vision for Texas if re-elected.

This year, many voters have been drawn to the polls with concerns about the state's new abortion law.

Several Republican lawmakers have said they would consider adding exceptions for rape and incest, something Gov. Abbott vaguely addressed at Wednesday's visit to Beaumont.

"We need to protect the life of both the mother and the child," Gov. Abbott said. "The doctors are not training mothers the way they should for things like ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages or other health conditions we need to make sure that taken care of."

Gov. Abbott discussed other hot button issues he hopes to tackle such as securing the border, cutting property taxes, protecting the energy sector and helping public schools.

The governor says the state budget has a $27 billion surplus, some of which he wants to see used to improve health care and education.

"That money belongs to you so we need to give it back to you. I want to take at least half of that money and give it back to you with the largest property tax cut in the history of Texas," Gov. Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott will be in Waco Thursday morning and will spend election night in McAllen.