Texas General Land Office finishes 1st rebuild of home flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda

Behind the walls, Williams created 50 years' worth of memories, but in 2019, over 40 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Imelda flooded the very foundation her home was built on.



“How was I going to repair it? Who will I find that would be able to do it and not take your money,” Williams said.



She went through a checklist of different insurances.



“I had insurance but it wasn't flood insurance. I had homeowner's insurance. So, that's what makes a difference,” Williams said.



That was all Williams needed to qualify for the Texas GLO homeowner assistance and reimbursement programs.



“I was one of the first ones to apply for a builder program,” Williams said.



Not only was she the first Southeast Texas applicant but hers was the first home to be demolished and rebuilt all within 35 days.



“We want folks to see that these homes are well built, that they look nice. They're going to be a safe, secure, and pleasant place to live for the years to come,” said communications director with the GLO Brittany Eck.



Eck said through disaster recovery funds they're able to swing some hammers and rebuild some homes.



“It's a nice house. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, washroom with the kitchen-living-dining area. Nice closets and Beautiful, just beautiful,” Williams said.



Can you guess what Williams is looking forward to most in her new home? Making even more memories.



“I think I'll enjoy the new beginnings new memories here with my grandkids and my daughter,” Williams said.