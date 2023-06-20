Jefferson County Drainage District No. 6 presented $46.5M check to help fight flooding

This project will help redirect and divert floodwaters from the Corley-Cartwright area into the Neches River.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Money to fund a project that would help prevent flooding in Southeast Texas has been approved.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $128,208,664 in regional mitigation funds for 19 federally eligible infrastructure projects, according to a news release from GLO.

This money will help improve streets as well as water and drainage facilities.

On Monday, a $46,525,000 million check was presented to Jefferson County Drainage District No. 6, which will help fund a project called "The Corley Diversion Project."

This money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is being sent to Texas cities and counties that are still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Harvey.

Commissioner Buckingham stressed the importance of offering relief from flooding.

"I understand how this area is really impacted by flooding and hurricanes and so to bring over $40 million of resources here to bring flood mitigation projects over here is exciting," Commissioner Buckingham said.

Chief Operating Officer Doug Canant says this money stems from a federal grant and without it, they wouldn't be able to do any of "these cool projects."

This project will redirect and divert floodwaters from the Corley-Cartwright area into the Neches River.

"Putting water underground. The thing is we are going into completely developed areas so you can't put an open wide ditch in there. So, you have to bury box culverts," Canant said.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says he and other county leaders are excited.

"It's a big win and we are super appreciative to commissioner Buckingham. We would like to see new projects. This is just the beginning of more to come," Branick said.

