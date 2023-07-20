Texas EquuSearch volunteers spend morning conducting search in Vidor area

Vidor Police were notified that Texas EquuSearch would be in the area today searching for a missing person.

VIDOR, Texas — Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch were in Orange County Thursday morning as deputies there assist the Prairie View Police Department with an investigation.

Police in Vidor were notified by Texas EquuSearch that the group would be in the area today searching for a missing person according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

EquuSearch members were set up near the intersection of FM 1132 and Interstate 10 Thursday morning but would not comment to a 12News crew.

"At this time we do not have a comment on any search efforts in the area," said Texas EquuSearch Deputy Director Angelina Farris when reached later for comment.

By 12:30 p.m. the group had finished their search according to a spokespe4rson who also said that they do not if they will be coming back to do anymore searching.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are assisting on a Prairie View Police Department active investigation according to Sgt. Joey Jacobs of the sheriff's office.

Jacobs did not release any other information on the case and referred 12News to the Prairie View Police Department.

The Prairie View Police Department asked for help on an open investigation from Texas EquuSearch to find a missing person the department confirmed to 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

