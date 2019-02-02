JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a man who went missing over a week ago has been found near Taylor's Bayou.

Donald Ray Goodman was last heard from on Jan. 23, 2019 while on his way to work that morning. He never arrived at work. His truck was found abandoned on Hwy 73 at the Taylors Bayou Bridge by a Deputy. Deputies searched the area on the ground and from the air using the Sheriff's helicopter at that time, but did not locate him. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's marine and aviation units also searched with divers from the Port Arthur Fire Department.

Texas EquuSearch started searching with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators Saturday morning, Feb. 2 on TX 73 near Taylor's Bayou Bridge where Goodman's truck was found.

EquuSearch found a body believed to be the missing man, Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a news release. The body was found floating in the water about 100 feet from the bridge, Holmes said.

Judge Gilliam ordered an autopsy. Family members were on scene during the search and were notified.