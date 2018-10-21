LUMBERTON — Texas EqquSearch is asking for volunteers to help search for Kolby Kulhanek.

The 25-year-old man from Lumberton was seen last Saturday. His car was found abandoned off Cooks Lake Road on Thursday.

The search will start on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The search command center is located at 8633 Village Slough Road.

Contact Koy Murphy at 713-582-06490 if you have any questions.

If you know where Kulhanek is located call the Hardin County Sheriff’s office at 409-246-3441 or Texas EqquSearch at 281-309-9500.

© 2018 KBMT