BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District will be controlled locally for the first time since the Texas Education Agency took control of the school board in 2014 according to a report by the Beaumont Enterprise.

The two most recently elected school board members are set to be seated later this month the Enterprise reported on its website Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Shannon Allen and the current board were informed officially in a letter from Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath last Thursday the Enterprise reported.

The most recently elected BISD school board trustees are Robert Dunn who was elected in 2019 and Kevin Reece who was elected in 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

