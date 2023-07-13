Texas drops in National Business Rankings, falls out of top five for the first time

North Carolina led the list, followed by Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Minnesota.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular poll released this week ranked the top states for business in our country and for the first time since the study began in 2007, Texas isn't among the top five.

For many of the past 16 years, Texas has held the top spot in the CNBC Survey, with the last time being in 2018. However, it has steadily dropped since then and now sits at number six.

Texas is still a powerhouse, boasting the second-best economy in the nation. We're also second in terms of the workforce, with Texas experiencing had the largest percentage increase in employment over the last year. But according to the poll, Texas experienced a decline in other key areas, which contributed to our drop on the list.

"CNBC said power grid issues, rising crime, poor healthcare and a rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion by the state legislature – all of that lead to the state’s decline," said Inside Texas Politics host Jason Whitely.

Being ranked 24th in infrastructure is due to Texas experiencing nearly 20 hours without electricity. Additionally, the EPA said the state's water utilities need more than $61 billion in repairs. Texas also fell in the area of education, placing 35th due to lagging test scores and per-student spending.

However, where the state really suffers is in the category of quality of life, with health and inclusion coming in dead last.

