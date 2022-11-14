Texas DPS officials issue warning after rising auto-pedestrian crashes in Southeast Texas

Texas Transportation Code 552 says if there's no sidewalk, a pedestrian on the highway should walk on the left side, or use the shoulder facing oncoming traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend of auto-pedestrian crashes in Southeast Texas has raised questions, including who is at fault in that scenario.

A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont.

Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported 841 pedestrian deaths in 2021, which is a 15% jump from 2020.

Sgt. Shana Clark with the Texas Department of Public Safety says their ultimate goal is to bring that number down to zero.

She says it falls on both drivers and pedestrians to pay attention.

"The two victims in Beaumont were hit and killed on Interstate 10 this weekend, and while it's frowned upon to walk on the interstate, it's not illegal, as long as you follow certain rules," Clark said.

According to Texas Transportation Code 552, if there's no sidewalk, a pedestrian on the highway should walk on the left side of the road, or use the shoulder of the highway facing oncoming traffic.

And as a driver, if you do hit something or someone, don't leave the scene.

"That's a felony charge, failure to stop and render aid. Maybe you did hit a piece of debris, maybe you did hit a pedestrian that was in the road, that doesn't certainly mean that you're at fault," Clark said.