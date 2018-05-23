Texas troopers will be working to make the roads safer over the upcoming weekend by increasing their traffic enforcement efforts.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will crack-down on all offenses, including those not wearing seat belts and impaired driving, to keep the roads safer during the Memorial Day weekend.

During the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, troopers issued nearly 60,000 citations and warnings, including more than 1,000 seat belt and child safety restraint tickets. These efforts also resulted in 372 DWI arrests, 251 fugitive arrests and 190 felony arrests.

Increased enforcement will take place from Friday, May 25, 2018 through Monday May 28, 2018.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is joining law enforcement efforts across the state this Memorial Day weekend to help keep Texas roadways safe and encourage motorists to practice safe driving habits. From Friday, May 25, through Monday, May 28, DPS Troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and drivers violating speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws.

“Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have given their lives to serve and protect our country, and what better way to honor them than to protect your fellow drivers by making safety a priority every time you get behind the wheel,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By driving sober, wearing your seat belt, obeying traffic laws and using extra caution, you can help prevent senseless tragedies. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in Texas to do our part to keep travelers and our roadways safe this Memorial Day holiday.”

DPS also supports the state’s “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which runs through June 3. Now in its 16th year, “Click It or Ticket” encourages drivers and passengers to comply with state seat belt laws.

Drivers can take a variety of measures to enhance safety on our roads this Memorial Day weekend, including:

• Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

• Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

• Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS and Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it’s the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

• Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

• Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

• If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

• Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

• Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways and be aware of your surroundings. For road conditions in Texas, visit https://drivetexas.org.

