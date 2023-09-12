Texas Department of Public Safety names first woman as Texas Ranger major

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety officially announced Wende O. Wakeman as the first female Texas Ranger major in the organization’s 200-year history.
Wakeman now serves as the major of Texas Rangers Company stationed in Waco and oversees across the region just south of Dallas to south of San Antonio, encompassing the central part of the state, that includes 27 rangers and three lieutenants.
Wakeman said having this opportunity is an unbelievable honor.
"This moment in Ranger history is only possible because of the dedication and the sacrifice of so many that have come before, along with the incredible strides made by this organization over the years. I will strive to do my very best to represent the men and women of this department every day," Wakeman said.
Other barriers that Wakeman has broken while being involved with DPS since 1998, was being the first woman to be promoted and stationed in Laredo to the rank of Ranger lieutenant in 2014.