Southeast Texas crews preparing for wintry precipitation ahead of Arctic Blast

Many Texans woke up Thursday morning to sights like this.



These photos are from the university of north Texas where the winter storm dropped some snow.



Much of Dallas is looking like a winter wonderland Thursday and folks were enjoying the white stuff.



Even central Texas around Austin saw some freezing rain and ice come down Thursday.



Gov. Greg Abbott speaking earlier during a press conference says he's confident the state's power grid will hold strong through this arctic blast.



"At the expected peak demand, not just tomorrow, but in this entire winter storm event, at the expected peak demand there should be about 10,000 megawatts of extra power capacity,” Abbott said. “To put that in context, that is about enough extra power to supply about two million homes."



much of Southeast Texas falls under Entergy’s power grid.



We reached out to them for a comment but did not hear back.



Meanwhile, many Southeast Texas officials are closely monitoring the weather and staying prepared for any power outages or ice accumulations.



Officials in northern counties such as Tyler, Jasper, and Newton said ice could be a factor, but counties closer to the coast believe the worst will stay to the north and west.



Sarah Dupre with TxDOT says their crews are working around the clock to treat area roads.



"Our crews are ready they are working and we're gonna be doing everything in our power to keep those roads as safe as possible," Dupre said.



Dupre wants to remind people to use caution over the next few days as roads could become slick, especially farther north.



"If you can stay at home when we do have those really low temperatures, stay at home,” Dupre said. “But if you must get out please make sure that you're using caution that you're slowing down and you're making sure you're leaving plenty of room between you and other people."