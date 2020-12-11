'I'm so lucky to be his mom' | Southeast Texas boy finds forever home in Hardin County during national adoption month

The adoption process was a long one filled with ups and downs similar to the 5-year-old’s upbringing. Since Malykye entered their lives at two months old, the Legers have worked tirelessly to care for him and find him a forever home.



The process hasn't always been easy especially for Malykye. "He has overcome so many things more than once," Tammy said. "He has regressed. He has recovered. He has regressed, and we're on the recovery thing right now."



His mother Raychyl Philmon is in jail after being indicted in September 2019 on capital murder charges for suffocating his 18-month-old brother, Rayden James Jones, to death.



His father, Casey James Jones, was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-10 around the time of his mother's indictment last year.



Malykye's adoption wouldn't have been possible in large part without the help and support from Texas State Representative James White.



White was able to get House Bill 72 signed into law, which allows for children in Texas who are up for adoption to keep their health insurance and providers intact after they've been adopted into forever families.



The Legers said it has been a struggle financially to take care of Malykye, especially with his hypoxic brain damage. The parents said they’re thankful for White's help.



Tammy said she tries to see Malykye's brain damage as a positive. "I've never been thankful for brain damage until all of that happened because then he won't ever understand the tragedy that was his life," Tammy said.



Even though the past several years caring for Malykye has been a long journey filled with tragedy and some setbacks, the Legers said their love for Malykye has always been there and will continue now that he's officially part of their family.



"On his second birthday we were in the hospital. He had Flu B and he couldn't hardly breathe," Tammy said. "And I was sitting there, and I thought I am so lucky to be his mom. Like, thank you Jesus for bringing him into our lives."