Financial assistance deadline approaching for Tropical Storm Imelda victims in Southeast Texas

The program is helping to financially assist residents affected by flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — Time is running out for victims of Tropical Storm Imelda to apply for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs.

The program is helping to financially assist residents affected by flooding in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley in 2018 and 2019, and from Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019.

The application for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, the Texas General Land Office announced Tuesday.

New applicants can call the toll-free intake center line at 1-866-317-1998.

Residents are encouraged to apply soon as applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

One application can be submitted for reimbursement and repair assistance, according to the GLO. The program is only available for a primary residence.

The Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs will assist residents in regions of South Texas, the Rio Grande Valley, and Southeast Texas. $71,604,000 has been allocated to Tropical Storm Imelda victims in the areas of Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Jefferson, Montgomery, Orange, and San Jacinto.

Anyone in need of assistance while filling out the application can reach out to applicant coordinators.

Applicant coordinators will also help those who are missing documents.

Applications can be submitted even if some documentation is missing, but all documents are necessary to meet federal disaster assistance requirements for eligibility, according to the GLO.

Potential applicants are advised to review the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs Checklist before applying. Homeowners interested in the program are encouraged to visit recovery.texas.gov/harp to apply online.