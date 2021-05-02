Texans turning to volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

27,750 vaccinations have been delivered so far in Jefferson County. But one on-going problem is the demand outweighing the supply. That's the reality for Southeast Texas.



“I think that would be solved easier if there were more people available to give vaccines,” Barri Hoffman said.



And that's not the only problem. When vaccine supplies increase, sometimes the process slows down as there aren’t enough trained hands to put those shots into arms.



“We have a real need for healthcare professionals who can come out and be a part of this effort,” Greg Bonnen said.



We've seen it in other areas, volunteers with the proper medical license and background volunteering to help distribute vaccines to the public.



“I think it's important for everyone to get vaccinated if they want to be, and if the barrier to that is the lack of people who are willing to or available to give the vaccine, then I’m more than happy to volunteer my time to help do that,” Hoffman said.



The family practitioner is actually looking into how to volunteer.



“I looked online the other day and there are some where you could sign up on a national level, but in our local area there was nothing,” Hoffman said.



According to Brittany Givens, Riceland Healthcare wants to tap into volunteers.

They are asking you to send them an email if you are interested.



“If they want to send their full name, contact info, and dates and times their available along with the area of interest, and we'll have someone reach out to them,” Givens said.



Hoffman plans to volunteer, and Givens is asking others to do the same.



Hoffman says volunteers will help speed up the process of getting more people in our community the vaccinated quicker.