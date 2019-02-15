BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A Bridge City couple got the news Friday after a week of waiting that their infant daughter does not have the measles.

Test results for 9-month-old Emma Romero came back negative according to her mom, Chauntal Romero.

"We’re all super relieved and excited to get back to normal life again," Romero told 12News.

Orange County received the notice of the negative test results from the state lab at about 11:45 a.m. Friday according to Orange County Emergency Management Coordinator Joel Ardoin.

Romero, made a Facebook post last Friday saying her 9-month-old daughter, Emma, had blood drawn to be tested for measles on Thursday night at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Romero said in the post she is normally a private person but wanted to get the facts out and clear up rumors that had been going around on social media.

Posts began appearing on social media Thursday evening with users reporting a measles scare at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

“First and foremost I’d like to thank everyone for praying for my family..even though you didn’t realize who you were praying for. Prayers are always appreciated more than you will know,” Romero said in the Facebook post.

Romero emphasized that nothing had been confirmed yet and the family is quarantined in their Orange County home while they await the test results.

“If anyone is saying that this case is confirmed, has been misinformed," she said.

She noted that the nurses were fully gowned as a precaution when drawing blood from baby Emma and she and her twin sister, who are both almost 10-months-old, are up to date on all their vaccinations.

Neither girl has received the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine yet because they are not old enough.

Children should receive the MMR vaccine when they are between 12 and 15-months-old, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The City of Beaumont Public Health Department as well as the Port Arthur City Health Department both told 12News there have been no confirmed measles cases in either city.