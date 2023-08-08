Testimony underway in trial of former Vidor ISD teacher accused of child sex crimes

On Tuesday the prosecution called the alleged victim to the stand in the trail of Robin Corley, who is accused of sex crimes against a child.

VIDOR, Texas — The trial for Robin Corley, the former Vidor ISD choir director is underway.

On Tuesday August 8, 2023 the prosecution called an alleged victim to the stand.

Defense Attorney Ryan Gertz asked the alleged victim about the custody situation between her parents.

Gertz asked if she ever learned about good touches and bad touches in middle school and if Vidor ISD ever provided information about sexual abuse signs. The victim said no.

Gertz said Vidor ISD failed to provide this teaching.

The alleged victim claims that she didn’t know about “not touching younger children" until she was married and at the time of the incidents she didn't know it was wrong.

The alleged victim said that she got an education degree and taught at Vidor Jr. High, with Corley as a coworker. She claims that she noticed the choir room had locks on the doors and curtains over the windows.

The alleged victim said that she lived with Corley for 10 months.

Gertz asked the alleged victim what grade she was in when the abused allegedly began. She claims that she was in the 7th grade when it first happened.

The alleged victim said that she didn't tell her mom, friends, principal, or counselor. She claims that only one encounter was seen by someone else.

She said that she spent a lot of time at Corley's house because she was friends with Corley's daughter.

The alleged victim went on to say that she hid what happened so Corley wouldn’t get in trouble. She claimed she didn’t have a grasp on what was really going on.

She stated that Corley said if anyone ever found out that she would get in a lot of trouble, so she promised not to tell anyone.

Prosecutor Brad Anderson questioned the alleged victim next.

Anderson asked if Corley was the only sexual experience of the alleged victim until young adulthood and she said yes. She claimed that the relationship between herself and Corley was emotional and extremely physical.

The alleged victim said that she made the outcry to a counselor but stated it as a hypothetical and asked if it would be something the counselor would have to report.

Text messages between the alleged victim and Corley were read to the courtroom by a Texas Ranger.

The messages state that the alleged victim could no longer keep the incidents a secret because other children could be at risk. Corley apologizes and says that she can't change the past and is going to be a better person moving forward.

When the alleged victim tells Corley that she is seeking help to fix the issues that Corley gave her, Corley allegedly pleaded her not to because she wants to be there for her parents and children.

The text exchange ends with the victim stating that she can't be quiet anymore.

Gertz then called Corley's children to the stand and they testified that they never witnessed anything inappropriate between their mother and the victim.

But the dau g hter stated that her mother would ask inappropriate questions about the victim, but she didn't think anything of it.

Lastly, Gertz called a retired VISD teacher, who claimed to be a close friend of Corley's, to the stand. She testified that she never would have suspected a relationship between Corley and the alleged victim.

The retired teacher stated that she couldn't confirm or deny the possibility of the victim spending time with Corley in her classroom with the door closed before or after school.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.