ORANGE, Texas — A recent crime alert in Orange has the community talking. Ten skimming devices were discovered by police at the same gas station in about a year.

Even Orange Police said this proves more needs to be done to protect the pumps.

"I can only guess that maybe they are not being as vigilant looking at the security of their pumps as maybe some other ones are," Orange Police Captain Robert Enmon told 12News. "They're gonna have to be checked on a regular basis on all of them."

The station with the continued skimming trouble is the Circle-K at the intersection of I-10 and Highway 62.

There are three other gas stations at that corner. However according to police records obtained by 12News, no skimmers were found at those gas stations.

So why are thieves targeting the pumps at the Circle-K?

Captain Robert Enmon said it may be because the pumps don't have the sensor alarms to warn the clerks about tampering.

"Every case we've had here, the memory has been the internal skimmers, they are not the external, so, shaking the little card reader doesn't do any good," Enmon said.

"They are internal, so there's no visual to look at, other than look at the lock on the pump. Look and see if there is a security tape where the door meets the frame, see if it's broken."

Police warn it is very difficult to know if you're being skimmed until it's happened. That's the reason some people are refusing to pay at the pump all together.

12News reached out to regional representatives for Circle-K on Tuesday, March 12. 12News is still waiting for a response to the requests for comment.

