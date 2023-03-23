No credible threats found following temporary lockdowns at West Brook High School, Wilson Early College High School Thursday

At this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Southeast Texas schools were put under temporary lockdowns Thursday following reports that have since been proven false.

The lockdowns occurred at Woodrow Wilson Early College High School and West Brook High School. At this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Beaumont Independent School District Police Department received a phone call about a threat against the West Brook campus, Principal Nicholas Phillips announced in a post.

Beaumont Police alerted district officials about a report claiming four students had been shot at the campus, according to Beaumont ISD Director of Community and Media Relations Jackie Simien.

Campus administrators and Beaumont ISD Police initiated a lockdown while district police assessed the situation. Authorities searched in and around the campus.

"We take any and all threats made regarding our campus and students very seriously," Phillips said.

The report was later found to be false, and no credible threats to the campus were discovered. Students were dismissed shortly thereafter and returned home.

"As the safety and security of everyone in our buildings is a number one priority," Philips said. "Beaumont ISD Police Officers are continuing to investigate the source of the threat and encourage anyone with information to contact."

Wilson Early College High School executed a brief lockdown as a precaution while Port Arthur ISD Police investigated an emergency phone call, the district announced in a Facebook post. At this time, it is unclear what was said during the phone call.

There was no gunfire at, on, near, or in the Wilson Early College High School campus or any of the district's surrounding high school campuses, according to the release. All students are accounted for and safe.

Memorial High School and the CATE campus executed a lockdown drill in response to the activity at Wilson.

At this time, it is unclear who made the false reports.

