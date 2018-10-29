BEAUMONT — An anonymous community member decided to showcase support for victims of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Saturday.

Eleven roses and candles lied on the side steps of the Temple Emanuel in Beaumont with no name attached, but a strong message sent.

"I saw this display last night that was put out anonymously," says Temple Emanuel immediate past president Allison Getz. "It warms your heart and it's wonderful to know that there are people in our community that stand with us."

Calder Baptist Church in Beaumont also stepped in, dropping off a bouquet of flowers and a note to reinforce its backing of the temple.

46-year-old Robert Bowers, the assailant of the shooting, may have specifically targeted the Jewish congregation but Getz tells 12News this tragedy reaches everyone.

"When something happens at a house of worship it affects us all," says Getz. "It doesn't matter what your religion is, you should feel safe wherever you go to worship."

Temple Emanuel has been proactive with its security, decreasing the number of entrances and exits to just one set of doors.

Additionally, any service or event that is held at the temple has had patrol to help ensure the safety of visitors for many years.

"We decided a long time ago that we would have an armed security guard here for all of our events," says Getz. "Whether we have 30 people here or 300 people, we always have armed security."

