JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Tekoa Academy closed all five of its Port Arthur and Orange campuses on Thursday amid coronavirus concerns for a thorough cleaning.

In a Facebook post, the school emphasized there are no cases of possible exposure reported in the district, but the campuses will be cleaned as a 'preventative measure.' Crews spent Thursday cleaning the Tekoa campuses.

The move comes after two separate coronavirus scares in Orange County school districts on Wednesday.

Health officials say there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Orange County.

RELATED: Orange County student, teacher's aide cleared after possible coronavirus exposure

RELATED: East Chambers ISD pushes safety measures after CDC warns of possible coronavirus spread in U.S.

A student and teacher's aide were both cleared after concerns of possible exposure.

Sharon Whitley works with the Hardin County Health Department. The department handles infectious disease cases for Orange County.

She spoke to 12News about what the process looks like when someone may have been exposed.

"Make sure that person hasn't been to one of the infected areas or around someone who's been in the affected areas, and also if they have been around a health care worker that may have came in contact with a patient that may have been exposed," Whitley said.

Whitley says the initial assessment was done in a hospital outside of the Hardin County Health Department jurisdiction, so she's not sure about the specifics in these cases, but she says CDC guidelines were followed.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

VERIFY: CDC did not recommend shaving beards to protect against coronavirus

Mistrial declared in Orange County for man accused of sexually assaulting two children

Roommate found guilty in 2017 murder after remains found buried in Orange County