Teen, man dead after getting caught in rip current on Gilchrist Beach, deputies say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A teenage boy and a man who tried to save him drowned Saturday evening after they got caught in a rip current on Gilchrist Beach.

Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a drowning call just after 7 p.m. Saturday on the beach. Sheriff Henry Trochessett said a 16-year-old boy got caught in a rip current before a man – possibly his relative – jumped in to save him.

Sheriff Trochessett said the man also got caught in the rip current.

Deputies and bystanders administered CPR to the victims, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.