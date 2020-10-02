NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old has died after a crash in Newton County on Friday.

Conner Mitchell of Bon Wier was driving a Chevrolet pickup on FM 1416 south of Hwy. 190 according to a DPS news release.

DPS troopers say Mitchell's truck crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision with a Ford truck between Belgrade and Bon Wier.

Mitchell did not survive his injuries according to the release.

The driver of the other truck, Andy Hubbard of Bon Wier was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital with serious injuries according to troopers.

The crash happened around 4:30 on Friday on FM 1416 near County Road 4085.

DPS says it is continuing to investigate the crash.

From a DPS news release:

On February 7, at approximately 4:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a head-on collision on FM 1416, near mile marker 400, in Newton County.

The initial DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 1416. A 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on FM 1416. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center dividing line and struck the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Ford, 63- year-old Andy Hubbard of Bon Weir, was transported to Jasper Memorial hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 17-year-old Conner Mitchell of Bon Weir, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) can confirm that 17-year-old Conner Mitchell of Bon Weir did not survive his injuries following a head-on collision that occurred in Newton County on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Mitchell was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the hospital.This is an ongoing crash investigation and there are no additional details to be released.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Oscars 2020: From Brad Pitt to '1917,' what to expect at film's biggest night

US ambassador to Israel warns against West Bank annexation

President Trump says photo of him is 'photoshopped'