Teen in custody after high-speed chase in stolen car ends in southwest Louisiana

The chase it appears to have started along I-10 in Beaumont when an officer spotted the stolen car.

VINTON, La. — A high-speed chase involving a teenager that started in Beaumont has come to a crashing end miles away in southwest Louisiana, according to the Vinton Police Department.



Police are still piecing the investigation together, but the chase appears to have started along I-10 in Beaumont when an officer spotted a stolen car. 12News crew was on the scene.

Other officers joined in as the chase continued through Orange County and across the state line at speeds of 100 mph. No one was injured in the chase.



The chase ended about 8 miles into Louisiana. Vinton Police Department Captain Scott Spell tells 12News they have a teen in custody.

The juvenile is facing charges of aggravated flight from a police officer and illegal possession of stolen things, according to Spell.



The suspect will eventually be extradited back to Jefferson County to answer to charges in Southeast Texas.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.