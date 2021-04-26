Teen drowns while fishing at Dam B Reservoir Sunday evening

The teen was fishing from the bank according to the Jasper County Sheriff.

JASPER, Texas — The family of a Hemphill teen is mourning his death after he drowned while fishing at the Dam B Reservoir Sunday evening.

The body of Richard Tyler Johnston, 18, of Hemphill, was found near where he had been fishing at the Steinhagen Reservoir, commonly known as the Dam B Reservoir, at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman.

Johnston was fishing from the bank according to Sheriff Newman.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jasper County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson Newman said.

An autopsy, which will be performed in Jefferson County, has been ordered Newman told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.