x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Teen drowns while fishing at Dam B Reservoir Sunday evening

The teen was fishing from the bank according to the Jasper County Sheriff.

JASPER, Texas — The family of a Hemphill teen is mourning his death after he drowned while fishing at the Dam B Reservoir Sunday evening.

The body of Richard Tyler Johnston, 18, of Hemphill, was found near where he had been fishing at the Steinhagen Reservoir, commonly known as the Dam B Reservoir, at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman.

Johnston was fishing from the bank according to Sheriff Newman.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jasper County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson Newman said.

An autopsy, which will be performed in Jefferson County, has been ordered Newman told 12News.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles