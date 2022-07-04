Police: Teen arrested in connection with the attempted capital murder of 2 Beaumont Police officers

One of the suspects attempted to shoot the officers, but the gun malfunctioned.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teen has been arrested in connection with the attempted capital murder of two Beaumont Police officers after an incident at a Beaumont apartment complex Sunday evening.

On July 3 at 6:11 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Glen Oaks Apartments at 520 North Dowlen Road in reference to a civil standby, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When two officers got there, they attempted to make contact at the complainant’s apartment. The two suspects opened the door armed with handguns and pointed the guns directly at the officers.

One of the suspects attempted to shoot the officers, but the gun malfunctioned, according to the release.

Two suspects were detained from inside the apartment and two other suspects fled on foot.

After investigating, detectives were able to identity and arrest 17-year-old Beaumont resident, Jalon Nixon. Nixon was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

He has been charged with two counts of assault of a public servant with bonds equaling $1 million, according to Jefferson County Jail records.

The investigation is on-going and an additional arrest is expected.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.