Teacher raises not included in newly-approved Beaumont ISD $171M budget for upcoming school year

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District school board members met Tuesday evening and voted to approve a budget that doesn't include teacher raises.

The $171 million budget doesn't include raises due to a disagreement between Jefferson County and the Texas Comptroller's Office over the district's property tax values.

Property taxes account for the bulk of the district's revenue and this disagreement has led to an $8 million shortfall.

Because the new fiscal school year's budget begins on July 1, 2023, a vote had to be made Tuesday night.

Beaumont ISD is fighting back by appealing the state's decision to not accept tax values assigned by the Jefferson Central Appraisal District.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says for now, there's a shortfall and the state hasn't provided any additional resources to "close the gap."

Beaumont ISD School Board Trustee Joe Evans says it's disappointing.

"i'm concerned how it may impact the teacher. i'm praying that they have faith in the process. i'm praying that we can remain faithful in the process, but it's a concern no doubt especially when you're doing so much," he said.

District officials say while there may not be raises right now, there will be a $1,000 stipend for all employees and a four percent retention stipend in efforts to keep current teachers and attract new faces.

The four percent retention stipend (ESSER) is not to exceed $3,052 of 2022-2023 base salary.

Employees will also get Longevity Pay (ESSER) of $50 per year of service and a $460 per month insurance contribution.

Beaumont ISD School Board President Tillie Hickman says they tend to compete with districts in Houston.

"They can pay more than we do so anything we can do to close that gap between what we can pay and what the Houston districts can pay will keep our teachers in Beaumont and that's our primary goal," Hickman said.

Dr. Allen says the district has had to appeal for property taxes once before a few years ago and they won. They are hoping to have that same fate again.

Beaumont ISD officials will be having an informal appeal hearing on Wednesday and expect a decision by the end of the month.

If the district prevails, the budget could be amended to include teacher raises.