Here's why the taste, odor of your water may have changed if you live in Beaumont

The City of Beaumont public water system, (PWS) ID TX1230001, will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on June 2, 2021. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.



Public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is widely used as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of disinfection by-product contaminants. Prolonged use of chloramine coupled with other factors that can affect water quality, such as high temperatures or stagnation of water, may result in the growth and/or persistence of organic matter within the pipes of the distribution system, which may hinder the ability to maintain an adequate disinfectant residual. A temporary conversion to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of this organic matter.



The City of Beaumont has chosen to implement a temporary disinfectant conversion to free chlorine for process maintenance and to help further ensure the quality of the water in the distribution system.



Please share this information with all people who drink this water, especially those who may not receive this notice directly (i.e., people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.