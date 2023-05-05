Taqueria Cotija's in Nederland open for Cinco De Mayo despite burglars stealing employee pay checks, alcohol

Employees say the thieves wore gloves and entered by opening a back window. Once inside, they took food and a lot of alcohol, from top-shelf tequila to beer.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — Thieves targeted a Mexican restaurant in Nederland before the busy Cinco De Mayo holiday, but owners didn't let that hold them back.

While Taqueria Cotjia's is open for business Friday, they were closed Thursday so that police could investigate the crime.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023 at around 7:40 a.m., Nederland Police responded to the burglary.

Restaurant employees say the thieves wore gloves and entered by opening a back window.

Once inside, they took food and a lot of alcohol, from top-shelf tequila to beer.

"I hope they have a happy Cinco De Mayo with my liquor," said Manager and son of owner, Jose Cardenas.

Thieves even took employee checks.

"I guess take out the food from my families' mouth, and the people who work here's mouth, because I had to freeze my banking account," Cardenas said.

They also restaurant's security camera monitor.

"So, I don't even know who it was or why or anything," Cardenas said.

In total, they took around $1,200 worth of items.

Taqueria Cotjia's is a family-owned business that started in 1998. The location on Avenue E in Nederland opened in 2011.

Despite all of this, Cardenas is trying to keep a positive attitude.

"Cause I told them at least I didn't have to replace the window, you know they popped the window open. You know at least they didn't break a window," Cardenas said. "So it's like don't don't sit there and feel bad for yourself. You woke up today. You have another chance to make it right tomorrow or today or no matter what happens."

Cardenas says Nederland Police advised them to close more days while they investigated, but they wanted to open up for Cinco De Mayo.

Customers are sure happy they get to enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine on Friday, of all days.

"I thank God that they're open, because not too many people would open up after something like this, but since they're open up today, we're going to show them love and keep supporting them," Ronnie Johnson said.

"I hope they catch the people that did it. I hope they make a real good comeback," Rick Leach said.

Cardenas says he and his staff brought out 150 lunches Friday to McDermott in Beaumont.

"So, it's you have one bad day and a blessing the next," he said.