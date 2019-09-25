GROVES, Texas — A tanker carrying bio-diesel overturned on Hogaboom Road Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters in Groves responded to the scene on Hogaboom Rd. near Wilson Avenue.

The driver, who was not injured, was leaving Huntsman and got too close to the ditch and overturned according to the fire department.

The fire department says the bio diesel is similar to cooking oil so it is not hazardous.

It may take some time to right the truck.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.